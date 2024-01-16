close_game
close_game
News / World News / North Korea's Kim Jong Un warns of war against South Korea: ‘Occupy and reclaim’

North Korea's Kim Jong Un warns of war against South Korea: ‘Occupy and reclaim’

ByMallika Soni
Jan 16, 2024 02:52 PM IST

Kim Jong Un said that North Korea should plan for "completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming" South Korea in war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that South Korea is “primary foe” as he warned that Pyongyang did not intend to avoid war if it happens. The North Korean leader also called for the constitution to be changed in a speech to North Korea's parliament. Unification with South Korea was no longer possible as Seoul seeks regime collapse and absorption, Kim Jong Un said, asserting that the constitution should be amended to educate North Koreans that South Korea is a “primary foe and invariable principal enemy”.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaking at a session at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.(AFP)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaking at a session at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.(AFP)

North Korea should define territory as separate from the South, he said, adding, “We don't want war but we have no intention of avoiding it.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

North Korea should plan for "completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming" South Korea in war and South Koreans should also no longer be referred to as fellow countrymen, Kim Jong Un said as he called for ending all inter-Korean communication and the destruction of a monument to reunification in Pyongyang.

Read more: Canada ‘caught in a population trap’ due to unsustainable levels of immigration: Report

Three organisations dealing with unification and inter-Korean tourism would also be shut down, it was reported after South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol said that Pyongyang was being "anti-national" for calling the South a hostile country.

This comes amid a series of missile tests by North Korea. Lim Eul-chul, professor of North Korea studies at South Korea's Kyungnam university said that Kim Jong Un laid out plans in his speech to improve livelihoods of North Koreans while the US is distracted with other crises.

Won Gon Park of Seoul's Ewha Womans university said as per news agency Reuters that Kim Jong Un appeared to feel threatened by ties between US and South Korea.

"Kim Jong Un's increasingly aggressive language appears to show he feels he's lost the upper hand in the inter-Korean relationship," Won Gon Park said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On