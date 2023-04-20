Home / World News / Video: Aftermath of stampede at Ramadan charity distribution in Yemen, 78 dead

Video: Aftermath of stampede at Ramadan charity distribution in Yemen, 78 dead

ByMallika Soni
Apr 20, 2023 06:08 AM IST

Yemen Ramadan Stampede: An investigation was underway, the interior ministry said.

At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, news agency Reuters reported quoting the official media of the Houthi movement. Several more are said to be critically injured, Al Masirah TV reported saying that that 13 people in a critical situation, citing the director of health in Sanaa.

Yemen Ramadan Stampede: Many were critically injured. (Twitter)
Yemen Ramadan Stampede: Many were critically injured. (Twitter)

The Houthi-controlled ministry of interior's spokesman said that the stampede took place during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants during the final days of Ramadan.

Calling it tragic, the spokesman said that hundreds of people had crowded into the school to receive the donations. They were set to receive donations amounting to 5,000 Yemeni riyals- about $9 per person, two eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Two merchants who organised the donation event have been detained and an investigation was underway, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.

yemen
