Home / World News / Yemeni coalition: Ballistic missiles land in isolated Saudi border
world news

Yemeni coalition: Ballistic missiles land in isolated Saudi border

The coalition later said it had destroyed a bunker for ballistic missiles and launch pads in the northern Yemeni province of Sanaa, from which it says the missiles had been launched, Ekhbariya TV reported.
Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Houthi attacks into Saudi Arabia have escalated in recent weeks. On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles had been intercepted en route to their targets, which included an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility.(AP)

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen' Iran-aligned Houthi group landed in uninhabited border areas of southern Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi led coalition‮ ‬fighting in Yemen‬ said in a statement carried by state media.

The coalition later said it had destroyed a bunker for ballistic missiles and launch pads in the northern Yemeni province of Sanaa, from which it says the missiles had been launched, Ekhbariya TV reported.

"We are taking operational measures to neutralize and destroy sources of threat to protect civilians," the coalition said, adding that its military operations complied with international law and its customary rules.

Also read: Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

A military spokesman for the Houthis on Tuesday said their armed forces also fired drones at the King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi, claiming to have hit it. The coalition said it had intercepted an explosive drone fired towards Khamis Mushait.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped

News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout

China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

At least two killed in Afghanistan after gunmen ambush university bus

Houthi attacks into Saudi Arabia have escalated in recent weeks. On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles had been intercepted en route to their targets, which included an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility. A residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco was also targeted.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The United Nations and the United States have urged the Houthis, who are also pressing an offensive against government-held Marib city in Yemen, to turn to negotiations rather then military escalation.

US special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said last week a "sound plan" for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been put to the Houthi leadership.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yemen ballistic missiles saudi arabia
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP