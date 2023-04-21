‘You aren’t the bride', Nikki Haley gets trolled for wearing white dress to daughter's wedding

Nikki Haley's daughter Rena got married to her college friend Josh Jackson in a lavish ceremony at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina, on April 15.

Nikki Haley(Twitter)

Haley took to Twitter to share a photo from the wedding ceremony where she is seen posing with husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and new son-in-law Josh. In the photograph, Haley is seen wearing a white gown.

"We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!#AndThenThereWere5 #JourneyToJackson2023," tweeted Haley.

While several fans congratulated Haley on her daughter's wedding, some Twitter users trolled her for choosing to wear the off-white gown.

“Why are you basically wearing white and gripping the groom? creepy,” posted one user.

“Which woman in a white dress is getting married here?,” commented one user.

“Who wears white/ivory to a wedding when they are not the bride?,” commented another person.

Another user commented "Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????”

Meanwhile, a few followers supported Haley's dress choice.

“Ok, yes your daughter looks gorgeous but can we please talk about YOUR dress?? It is stunning & you look stunning. I want to find an event to go to where I could wear it,” tweeted one user.

“Beautiful and your dress is an amazing mother of the bride dress!,” posted another user.

The former South Carolina Governor is running for the US Presidential elections. She is a candidate of the Republican Party along with former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Earlier this month, Haley revealed that her campaign had raised $11m in six weeks and had outraised former president Donald Trump in the previous fundraising quarter, when he brought in $9.5m in the fourth quarter of last year.

