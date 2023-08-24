'You gotta show up': Nikki Haley slams Ramaswamy and Trump in Republican debate

Nikki Haley, the first Indian-origin woman running for the presidential elections of 2024 from the Republican party, appeared on America's Newsroom on August 24, 2023, Thursday. Nikki is being praised by Americans for her brave stature and fiery opinions in the debate.

Americans have been left impressed with her remarks and it might just result in her winning the elections.(Reuters File Photo)

She did not leave any of her opponents to question her. Her opinions on co-contenders Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump while conversing with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer have gained a lot of popularity on social media.

Talking to Vivek Ramaswamy, she asserted he has “no foreign political experience and it shows,” arguing that the novice doesn't know Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t expect someone who’s running for president to have that much of a lack of foreign policy," she began.

“We have to make sure we keep Americans safe and this is about making sure that our enemies know that. And what we saw last night was someone who thinks they know foreign policy — you clearly don’t know Putin!,” added Haley.

Later she moved on to Joe Biden and how his campaign staff refused to attend the general election debates, saying, "Biden’s camp came out and said they were worried about me winning the primary.”

“He has to debate just like Trump needs to debate. If you want the American people’s support, you gotta show up. You can’t be absent.”

Bill Hemmer asked for her opinion on her ex-boss Donald Trump, when she said that ‘Republicans can not win with him again.’

“I was proud to serve in his administration. I agree with most of his policies. But we have to be honest again, he’s gonna spend more time in a courtroom than he’s gonna spend on the campaign trail,” she replied.

Then she moved on to call Trump the 'most disliked politician in all of America," saying, "three quarters of the American people don’t wanna see Biden and Trump run again, and the majority of Americans, he is the most disliked politician in all of America, that’s reality."

Additionally, she blamed Donald and the GOP for adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt and pushing the country to the ground.

Along with her eloquence, her gestures also kept the audience enchanted. Amid breaks in the debate, the presidential candidate went off stage to talk to the audience and pose for photographs, a move that is being appreciated a lot.

