‘You’d be speaking French if not for us’: King Charles jokes with Trump at White House state dinner

Americans might “be speaking French” today if not for the United Kingdom, Britain’s King Charles III said during his White House state dinner address on Tuesday. The event, held on day two of Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the United States, was a part of repairing strained transatlantic ties.

US President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles III smile as they talk during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28.(AFP)

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“You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German,” the monarch said, referring to Donald Trump.

“Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.” English is the national language of America.

“Of course, we both love our French cousins greatly,” he added.

A lesson in history

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{{^usCountry}} The King’s joke rests on a long history between the three nations. While America declared independence from Britain in 1776, that victory was secured only through critical military support from France. Before the US existed, large parts of the continent were claimed by France as “New France,” and French influence was dominant in several regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The King’s joke rests on a long history between the three nations. While America declared independence from Britain in 1776, that victory was secured only through critical military support from France. Before the US existed, large parts of the continent were claimed by France as “New France,” and French influence was dominant in several regions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Friction with the British Crown persisted for decades, eventually leading to the War of 1812. It was during this conflict that British forces captured Washington, DC, and set fire to the White House in 1814. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Friction with the British Crown persisted for decades, eventually leading to the War of 1812. It was during this conflict that British forces captured Washington, DC, and set fire to the White House in 1814. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The British monarch also referenced this episode as Britain’s “real estate redevelopment,” in his speech at the state dinner. He began with a joke about Trump’s widely discussed White House renovations. Charles’ ‘real estate’ joke for Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The British monarch also referenced this episode as Britain’s “real estate redevelopment,” in his speech at the state dinner. He began with a joke about Trump’s widely discussed White House renovations. Charles’ ‘real estate’ joke for Trump {{/usCountry}}

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“I cannot help noticing the ‘readjustments’ to the East Wing, Mr President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year,” Charles said. “I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”

Charles then praised the enduring “special relationship” between the UK and US, referring to the Boston Tea Party and decades of evolving partnership.

Earlier in the day, addressing a joint meeting of Congress, the King acknowledged the origins of the relationship. “The very principle on which your Congress was founded, no taxation without representation, was at once a fundamental disagreement between us, and at the same time a shared democratic value which you inherited from us,” he said. “Ours is a partnership born out of dispute.”

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Charles also spoke of the British imprint on American geography, saying the US map resembled “our Christmas card list across the ages.” The US state of Virginia was named after Elizabeth I, the “Virgin Queen,” while Maryland honours Henrietta Maria, wife of Charles I. The Carolinas derive from “Carolus,” the Latin for Charles, and Williamsburg was named for William III. Annapolis traces back to Queen Anne.

The state dinner saw a traditional white-tie attire, a rarity at the White House, last seen during Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 visit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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