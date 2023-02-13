Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Girl,6, pulled alive from rubble 178 hours after Turkey earthquake

Girl,6, pulled alive from rubble 178 hours after Turkey earthquake

world news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister.

Rescue teams began to wind down the search for survivors, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

A young girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman on Monday, 178 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region, a minister and media reports said.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister. Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
turkey syria‬
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP