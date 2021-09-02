Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / 'Your dominance over Afghan soil doesn't mean stability': Resistance leader Amrullah Saleh to Taliban
world news

'Your dominance over Afghan soil doesn't mean stability': Resistance leader Amrullah Saleh to Taliban

The former vice president of Afghanistan also slammed the Taliban leaders who are claiming to form a more moderate government this time in comparison to their previous regime.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi\
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.(AFP)

Self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Thursday said that the resistance brewing against the Taliban in the northeastern province of Panjshir will defend the rights of all Afghan citizens. "This resistance is based in Panjshir, not for Panjshir and for Panjshir. Today, this valley hosts all the country and is a hope for all the Afghan people who are escaping from oppression, revenge, prejudice, slipping on people's property and your dark thinking," news agency ANI quoted Saleh as saying.

The former vice president of Afghanistan also slammed the Taliban leaders who are claiming to form a more moderate government this time in comparison to their previous regime. "If the nation trusts you a bit, then why are people lining up on the borders of the country," said Saleh, adding, "Have you asked yourself why? Dominating the structure in the last years has not meant stability, and your modern dominance over the soil does not mean stability."

"Stability and sustainability is a consistent system with components that your group is far from," he also said, as per the ANI report.

Saleh, along with Ahmad Massoud, the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, another leader of the resistance, are presently in Panjshir valley and trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban. Panjshir is the only province left that is not in control of the Taliban group.

He further lashed out at the Taliban for their history of violence and forced military takeover of the country following the withdrawal of US forces. "The collapse of the economy and absence of service machines will soon destroy people and your weapons and harsh methods will not be effective against the uprising and anger of people. Only time is between, not if and unless," Saleh told the terrorist group.

He further urged the international leaders to focus on the Taliban's action and not their words. "It is enough to pay attention to the interview and performance of your appointed first ranks so that you know that the Afghan administration is not possible today with a bunch of obsessed illiterates," he said.

Last month, the Taliban captured Kabul after mounting a swift offensive in a matter of few weeks. So far, the Taliban have controlled all the regions apart from the Panjshir province.

The US completed its troop withdrawal on Monday, after 20 years of anti-terrorist operations in the country. In the fallout of troop withdrawal, the Taliban has taken control of the city and is set to announce a new Afghan government.

