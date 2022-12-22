‘Your money isn’t charity, it's an investment': Zelensky tells US | Top quotes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday paid a defiant wartime visit to the United States to thank the leaders for their constant support in the war against Russia. After Zelensky landed in a US military plane at Andrews Air Force Base, he met US president Joe Biden at the White House. He also delivered an address during which he pledged that there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. As the US is finalising a new $45 billion package for Ukraine, Zelensky assured that US money to Ukraine is not a charity but an investment.

Here are Volodymyr Zelensky's top quotes:

1. “We need peace. Ukraine has already offered proposals, which I just discussed with President Biden, our peace formula, ten points which should and must be implemented for our joint security guarantees for decades ahead.”

2. Zelensky thanked all Americans for their assistance and said, “Your money is not charity. It is an investment in global security and democracy”.

3. “It is a great honour for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

4. “It would be naive to wait for steps towards peace from Russia which enjoys being a terrorist state. Russians are still poisoned by the Kremlin. The restriction of the international legal order is our joint task”.

5. “If Russian missiles attack us, we'll do our best to protect ourselves. If they attack us with Iranian drones and our people will have to go to bomb shelters on Christmas Eve, Ukrainians will still sit down at the equality table and cheer up each other. And we don't have to know everyone's wish as we know that all of us, millions of Ukrainians, wish the same victory.”

6. “This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live, and then their children and grandchildren. It will define whether it will be a democracy of Ukrainians and for Americans, for all.”

7. “I don't know what just peace is. It's a very philosophical description. If there is just war, I don't know. For me as the president, just peace is no compromise as to the sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity of my country and payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression.”

8. “How many parents lost their sons and daughters on the frontlines? So what is just peace for them? Money is nothing. Reparations are of no consequence. They (parents) live by revenge.”

9. “The longer the war lasts, the longer this aggression lasts, there will be more parents who live for the sake of vengeance and I know a lot of people like that.”

10. After the visit, Zelensky tweeted: “I thank @POTUS for the warm welcome and I deeply appreciate all the support of the U.S. and the American people. I am confident that together we will be able to secure a better, prosperous, and free future for both of our nations. Ukraine’s victory will also be America’s victory.”

(With inputs from agencies)