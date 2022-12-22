'You will never stand alone': Biden's assurance to Zelensky; '...as long as it takes'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday reassured his country's support to war-torn Ukraine as he met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. "You will never stand alone," Biden told Zelensky at a joint news conference in Washington, reported AFP.

Sharing a photo of their meeting, Biden said it was an honour to sit down with the Ukrainian President.

I had the honor of sitting down with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.



We've been in communication throughout the war, but it was meaningful to speak in person. I told President Zelenskyy the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/l5HwdXmaBW — President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2022

“We've been in communication throughout the war, but it was meaningful to speak in person. I told President Zelensky the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes,” wrote the US President.

"The American people are with you every step of the way and we will stay with you -- we will stay with you -- for as long as it takes."

Biden said that Americans "understand in our bones that Ukraine's fight is part of something much bigger."

"Together I have no doubt we'll keep the flame of liberty burning bright and the light will remain and prevail over the darkness."

The US also vowed to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile system, to help counter Russia's aerial attacks, as part of $1.85 billion in security assistance.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

In his first trip to a foreign nation since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelensky addressed the US Congress and thanked “every American family which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people”.