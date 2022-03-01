Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Zain Nadella, son of CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26: Microsoft
world news

Zain Nadella, son of CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26: Microsoft

The software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away.
Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella.(MINT)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya and his wife Anu, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. 

The software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately. 

Since taking on the CEO’s role in 2014, Nadella has focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain. Last year, the Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, joined with the Nadellas to establish the  Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research. 

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
satya nadella
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP