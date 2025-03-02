Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zelensky says £2.26 billion UK loan will support weapons production in Ukraine

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Britain said the loan to Kyiv would be funded by profits from frozen Russian assets as part of a $50 billion support package pledged by the G-7 nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said the £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) loan from the UK would be used to manufacture weapons in Ukraine.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, front, signs a document of defence lend for Ukraine on the day she holds a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, right, stand in London, England, March 1, 2025. (AP)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, front, signs a document of defence lend for Ukraine on the day she holds a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, right, stand in London, England, March 1, 2025. (AP)

The loan agreement was signed by UK chancellor Rachel Reeves and Ukraine's finance minister Sergii Marchenko, with the first tranche expected next week.

Britain said the loan to Kyiv would be funded by profits from frozen Russian assets as part of a $50 billion support package pledged by the G-7 nations.

Zelensky thanked the UK government for its ongoing support since the war's start.

“The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine,” Zelensky said on X, adding, “I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war.”

Zelensky met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Saturday, following a verbal clash with US President Donald Trump over Ukraine’s handling of US support.

The meeting, which was rescheduled after Zelensky’s visit to Washington, comes amid tensions between the Ukrainian president and US leaders, including criticism from Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Zelensky had been set to sign a deal on mineral resources but left Washington without finalising the agreement.

The Ukrainian President will meet with King Charles III on Sunday before attending a meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Starmer spoke to both US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening following his meeting with Zelensky, according to the prime minister's office.

Earlier, when Zelensky arrived outside 10 Downing Street, a firm hug marked his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He was cheered by the crowd outside.

“And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told Zelensky.

“We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take,” he added.

With AP, AFP inputs

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On