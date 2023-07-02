Zelensky's big claim days after Russia 'coup': Ukraine killed 21,000 Wagner mercenaries

Days after Vladimir Putin witnessed one of the biggest challenges as Russian premier after the Wagner Group chief launched a mutiny against the top leadership, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday claimed that the war-torn country has killed at least 21,000 Wagner mercenaries and wounded another 80,000 so far.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking during a press conference with a Spanish media, Zelensky said that the “private military company has suffered enormous losses, particularly in Eastern Ukraine”, reported CNN.

Calling the Wagner mercenaries as “mostly convicts who had nothing to lose”, the Ukrainian President said that the fighters are “motivated staff of the Russian army”.

“Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion has greatly affected Russian power on the battlefield and could be beneficial to Ukraine's counteroffensive…We need to take advantage of this situation to push the enemy out of our land,” Zelensky said, adding that he would not rush the counteroffensive as he values human lives.

On being asked if he fears for his life amid the war, Zelensky said that it is “more dangerous for Putin”. “…It's only in Russia that they want to kill me, whereas the entire world wants to kill him,” he added, reported CNN.

Putin's 3 options to Wagner

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 29, the the Wagner Group chief launched a mutiny against Putin claiming that it was to “save save his group after being ordered to place it under the command of the defence ministry”. Following this, Putin gave the fighters three options - sign contracts with the Russian defence ministry, return to civilian life or go into exile in Belarus.