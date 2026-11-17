Some of the world's most visited websites, including those belonging to Zoom, HSBC , Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were subverted in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said on Monday.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also said it had found evidence that the sites had served malicious code to their visitors. (Unsplash/Representative image)

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Malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors to the websites of 178 organizations across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

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Also Read: Malware attack impacted Zoom, Peacock, CNN, and over 170 others: Report

Deep Dive How did the malicious code reach websites such as Zoom, CNN and IKEA? The JavaScript was reportedly added to customer projects through Optimizely, a website experimentation platform. This allowed attackers to target visitors without directly changing the affected companies’ own website code. What information and devices did the website attack target? The scripts attempted to redirect cryptocurrency payments, capture card numbers, steal cookies and screenshots, and place exploit code on iOS devices. It was not immediately clear whether these actions succeeded on every affected site. How much cryptocurrency did the attackers reportedly receive? Report URI said the attackers’ wallets had received about $7,040 within roughly nine hours. It said a full accounting of the damage had not yet been completed.

The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers as users entered credit card details, steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also said it had found evidence that the sites had served malicious code to their visitors.

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Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether the code was successfully used in each case, or the extent of any resulting hacks.

Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorized Optimizely script changes, and had disabled them as a precaution.

Equifax also looked into the issue. It stopped using Optimizely and found no evidence that its systems were compromised.

Also Read: Threat actors using AI to mount cyberattacks, often without human help: Google

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IKEA said it was seeking to determine if there was any potential impact on its digital services and customers.

Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, and CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.