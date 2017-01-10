Art for art’s sake: Bringing together Fulbright talent under one roof

A first-of-its-kind exhibition in Delhi, will bring together 21 Indian artists — Fulbright fellows in visual arts between the period 1964 to 2015. This upcoming exhibition aims to showcase artistic experience of the featured artists as fellows through various art forms. The exhibition titled, Fellowship, has been organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF).

Read more

“This exhibition will showcase contributions that artists have made in fulfilling the US Senator J William Fulbright’s mission to promote mutual understanding across nations and Jawaharlal Nehru’s affirmation that culture widens the mind and the spirit,” says Kathryn Myers, professor of art at the University of Connecticut, who has curated the show along with Pradosh Mishra, a professor of art history, Banaras Hindu University.

The group show will feature artist Vineet Kacker’s works in ceramic. The 52-year-old sculptor says, “My work is an engagement of eastern thought and Indian spirituality and draws inspiration from my travels in the Himalayan region of India, Bhutan and Nepal. The Fulbright scholarship came to me early in my career, when I didn’t have funds, and it also brought me international exposure. I also gave lectures at several international institutes on contemporary Indian ceramics, and interestingly, many weren’t aware that such an art form was taking shape in India.”

A ceramic artwork by artist Vineet Kacker.

The exhibition will also showcase a project titled Through Positive Eyes which tells the story of HIV/AIDS in the fourth decade of the epidemic — at a time when potent antiretroviral medication has been devised but still treatment access is far from universal. “I taught as a Fulbright professor under the grant at UCLA, and that is when I got involved in the project. It was a global photographic collaboration with Gideon Mendel and the UCLA Art & Global Health Center, and this is the first time it’ll be showcased in India,” says photographer Parthiv Shah.

Facts What: Fellowship – an art exhibition by Fulbright Alumni

When: January 13-19

Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Qutub Minar, Main Roundabout, Mehrauli

Timings: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm ( Closed on Monday)

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar station on the Yellow Line

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more