Himachal polls 2017 live: India’s first voter casts vote; 28% turnout till noon

Voting began in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday in 68 constituencies where 337 candidates including 62 MLAs are in the fray.

A total of 50.25 lakh electorate, including 19 lakh women and 14 transgenders, will decide the fate of 338 candidates including 19 women.

Among the contestants, chief minister Virbhadra Singh, 83, is pushing hard to get to the helm for a seventh time. From BJP’s side, Prem Kumar Dhumal, 73, is making a strong bid to ensure the party’s win with a record margin.

Officials said everything was in place for a smooth conduct of the polling in 7,525 booths.

The vote count will be held on December 18.

Here are the updates:

12.23pm: Himachal Pradesh records 28.6% voter turnout till 12pm.

11.46am: Country’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi casts his vote at Kalpa polling station

#HimachalPradeshElections#Country's first voter Shyam Saran Negi cast his vote at Kalpa Polling stations pic.twitter.com/7W7dPaG9hO — Saurabh Chauhan (@Saurabhjr) November 9, 2017

11.29am: Union minister JP Nadda casts his vote in Bilaspur.

11.10am: Voting underway at Shimla’s Fagu, and Hamirpur

#HimachalPradeshElections | People after casting their votes at Samirpur near Hamirpur



Follow LIVE updates here https://t.co/x4w2TYj359 pic.twitter.com/CVHe2Ciguv — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 9, 2017

#HimachalPradeshElections | Voters at Fagu near Theog in Shimla



We are LIVE from the hill state https://t.co/x4w2TYj359 pic.twitter.com/khSB2e3ZPW — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 9, 2017

11.05am: Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti records 9% polling till 10am.

10.46am: VVPAT machine in Ree polling booth of Hamirpur’s Sujanpur assembly segment not working.

10.30am: Himachal Pradesh records 13.72% polling recorded till 10 am.

10.02am: Chief minister Virbhadra Singh, his family members, and BJP MP Anurag Thakur cast their votes at Rampur assembly segment

9.49am: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh says he is confident of Congress getting a majority

#HimachalPradeshElections | Confident of getting majority, next govt too will be of Congress: CM Virbhadra Singh to ANI



Track LIVE updates: https://t.co/x4w2TYj359 pic.twitter.com/QvAPRipSNG — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 9, 2017

9.38am: People queue up to cast their votes at model polling station Racholi in Rampur assembly segment

9:28 am: “People have made up their minds to get rid of Congress that has looted Himachal Pradesh. They need a senior leader like Prem Kumar Dhumal to look at the affairs of the state that are is under the debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore,” ANI quotes Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur, as saying.

9:10 am: We aimed for 50 plus seats but now after receiving so much support from all sections of society, we expect to cross 60, says Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP’s CM candidate, to ANI.

8: 32 am: Voting at the all women-managed polling station 55 in Reckong Peo’s Kinnaur delayed due to a technical glitch.

8:05 am:

#HimachalElections2017 Voters queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/Z8nfe5g6ID — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

8:00 am: Polling begins in 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

7:50 am: A government teacher, who was roped in for poll duty, is booked for allegedly clicking a selfie, which he later circulated on social media, while casting his postal ballot, an election official said on Wednesday.

Kamlesh Kumar took a selfie in which the serial number of the ballot was clearly visible.

7:38 am:

11,500 #HimachalPradesh police jawans, 6400 Home guards, 65 companies of paramilitary forces deployed across the state for the assembly election: Voting set to begin at 8 AM, visuals from a polling booth in Shimla's Rampur pic.twitter.com/ncRBcsR9Yg — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

6.54am: PM Modi urges people of Himachal Pradesh to step out and vote



आज देवभूमि हिमाचल प्रदेश में मतदान का दिन है। मेरी विनती है कि सभी मतदाता लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। Urging people of Himachal Pradesh to vote in recrod numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2017

On Wednesday, EC advised the print and electronic media to not publish or publicise any article or programme related to dissemination of results between 8 am on November 9 to 6 pm on December 14.

(With inputs from agencies)