Punjab elections: Arun Jaitley releases BJP’s manifesto in Jalandhar

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday released the BJP’s manifesto for the Punjab Assembly polls. He said the alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal will continue like before and added that his party would expand developmental activities if given another term in the state.

Jaitley said that the major focus would be to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The alliance with SAD will continue like before and we will further expand developmental activities if given another term in the state,” he told the media.

Jaitley further said the manifesto focuses on physical infrastructure, poverty elimination, education and health care.

The BJP’s manifesto for Punjab includes free education till PhD for girls belonging to economically weaker sections and job for every family.

The finance minister also talked about the government’s demonetisation drive.

“A good move never fails,” he said while responding to a poser on the success of demonetisation.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11