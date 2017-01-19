Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress, Samajwadi Party in a tug of war over seat sharing

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party may take some time to reach a consensus over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh. Both parties are still engaged in discussions on entering an alliance even as nominations for second phase of polling begin on Friday.

“Both the parties are still holding discussions about the number and identification of seats to be shared. The Congress-SP alliance is not a foregone conclusion,” said sources.

The Congress has been insisting on a respectable share. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, feels the Congress is becoming overambitious in its demand.

Senior Congress leaders were not available for comments. Sources in the SP, however, said, “The SP is finding it difficult to concede to the Congress demand.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (incharge UP) Ghulam Nabi Azad had earlier this week announced that the Congress would fight the UP election in alliance with the SP.