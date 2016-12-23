Bhopal girl makes to India’s cutest kid calendar

Seven-year-old Aahna Shastri of Bhopal has made to the annual calendar of India’s Cutest Kids. She is the only child from Bhopal to have featured in the calendar.

The 2017 calendar is based upon the theme of Bollywood and have children posers from across the country as famous Bollywood stars.

Aahna’s ‘calendar-girl’ journey started when she cleared the portfolio shoot stage where portfolios of more than 400 kids from across the country, were shot by celebrity photographer Munna Singh. This photoshoot took place at Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Indore after which 50 children were shortlisted and then 28 were selected for final photoshoot.

Aahna was selected for Dabang 2 poster in the calendar

“She is the only girl from Bhopal and was selected for Dabang 2 poster in the calendar. The calendar was released in a hotel in Mumbai and several television artists Munmun Sen, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Resham Tipnis, Abhay Vakil, Alka Verma, Debina among others were present on the occasion,” said Bharat Shastri, Aahna’s father.

This is the second edition of India’s Cutest Kid calendar.