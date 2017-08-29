Actor Neeraj Vora in coma for last 10 months, finally shows signs of recovery

After being in coma for almost 10 months, actor and filmmaker Neeraj Vora is on the road to recovery. Neeraj, known for films such as Welcome Back, Rangeela, Daud and many more, had suffered a massive heart attack and a brain stroke in October last year. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi where he had slipped into coma. However, reports now say that the actor is showing signs of recovery.

From AIIMS, he was shifted to friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s house in Mumbai where a room was converted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for his speedy recovery. Mumbai Mirror said in a report, “A room in filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s Juhu home, Barkat Villa, has been converted into a fully-functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A physiotherapist, neurosurgeon, acupuncture therapist and general physician pay him weekly visits. This room has been home to writer-director-actor Neeraj Vora since March 11, with a 24-hour nurse, ward boy and cook.”

Sajid, who has produced films such as Welcome Back that also stars Neeraj, has also ensured that the actor is in a conducive environment. The same report said, “On the walls of the room in Sajid’s house are throwback stills from Rangeela, Virasat, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, Daud and Khiladi 420 and in a corner, a stack of DVDs with a flat screen TV plays him blockbusters from down the years round-the-clock.”

Sajid had revealed in a recent interview that Neeraj was showing progress, “He’s been responding to audio therapy, particularly when we play his father’s (Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora) music. He has yet to recover his speech but there are no infections or bed sores and the doctors have assured us that his life is out of danger.”

Due to Neeraj’s ill-health, his forthcoming film Hera Pheri 3 had to be postponed. Suniel Shetty, one of the actors in the film, had told Mid-Day, “We must make it (part 3) for fans... I believe he (Neeraj) is doing better now. Once he is fit, we will roll out the film”.

Neeraj has acted in films such as Daud, Welcome Back, Company, Pukar, Rangeela, Satya, Baadshah and Mann. He has also directed Phir Hera Pheri and Chachi 420. Neeraj had also written the screenplays of films like Hera Pheri, Rangeela, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

The actor’s wife died a few years ago. He has no children.