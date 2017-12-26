Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding reception in Mumbai: From guests to venue, here’s what to expect

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who tied the knot on December 11 in a private ceremony in Italy, will host their second wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday and details of the grand bash are already out!

What: This will be the second wedding reception held by the celeb couple, fondly called Virushka by their fans. They earlier organised a reception in Delhi on December 21 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in attendance.

When: The party is scheduled to begin at 8:30pm. The Delhi reception, too, began around the same time last Thursday.

Where: According to the press invite, the reception will be held at The St Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai. As per an India Today report, the spacious Astor Ballroom in the hotel, with a seating capacity of 300 guests, will be the venue of the reception.

Invite: In accordance with the personal and eco-friendly theme of their wedding ceremonies, Virat and Anushka sent across environment friendly invites with small plants on the cards! Kunal Kohli decided to share the joy with the public and tweeted a picture of the invite.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

Guest list: With the venue being Mumbai, all Bollywood bigwigs are expected to show up at the bash. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among several others are expected to attend. Anushka’s PK co-star, Aamir Khan, however, may miss the party as he is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Virendra Sehwag, along with BCCI officials may also attend the bash, media reports suggested.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani may also be seen at the bash.

The Mumbai wedding reception will be attended by the entire Indian cricket team. They will be later flying out on December 27, to South Africa, for an upcoming series.

Outfits: Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed all dresses for the wedding, engagement, haldi and Delhi reception, it is only to be expected that Anushka will again go with the talented designer for the reception. Virat has also worn clothes by Sabyasachi.

Photos: Anushka and Virat had hired Joseph Radhik for the wedding in Italy, we are expecting his team to cover the reception as well.

Anushka will accompany Virat on the South Africa tour. The couple will ring in the New Year together and Anushka will return to work on the Aanand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be promoting her home production, Pari, that stars her as well.

Virat and Anushka got married in a private ceremony in Italy. They held a reception in Delhi on December 21 where Anushka was seen dancing with currency notes in her mouth!

