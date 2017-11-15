Dhadak: Jhanvi Kapoor looks like mother Sridevi in debut film’s poster with Ishaan Khattar

Karan Johar has delivered on his promise of a big reveal he had planned for Wednesday. He has revealed the first poster for the upcoming debut of Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar, Dhadak. This film will release on July 6.

“PRESENTING...JANHVI and ISHAAN @ZeeStudios_ and @DharmaMovies proudly present #dhadak directed by @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 ..#DHADAK,” he tweeted to his followers on Twitter. The poster features the two young actor in an embrace against the backdrop of a setting sun in a desert.

Dhadak is reportedly a remake of 2016 hit Marathi film, Sairat, starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. It tells the story of two teenagers battling the rigid caste system for their love for each other.

Jhanvi is the elder daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor while Ishaan is the son of Neelima Azim and Rajeev Khattar and half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Jhanvi looks like a mirror image of Sridevi in the pictures. The veteran actor had said about Jhanvi’s debut recently, “Children have their own mind. When it comes to her work, I don’t want to advise. She must cultivate her craft all by herself, make her own choices and chart her own path.”

Ishaan has already made his film debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film, Beyond The Clouds. It was screened at the BFI Film Festival recently.

