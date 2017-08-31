Forbes releases list of Bollywood’s 10 highest paid: Deepika Padukone ahead of Ranbir, Ranveer

After revealing lists of the highest paid male and female actors in the world, Forbes has released another list - this one features the 10 highest paid actors in Bollywood. While Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar made top 10 on the world’s highest-paid male actors’ list, not a single Indian female actor could make the cut.

However, the new list gives a comprehensive look at the earning of Bollywood’s biggest stars, the sources of their earnings and how they might fare on next year’s list. The earnings are recorded from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017 and are based on data from Box Office India, Box Office Mojo, IMDB, press interviews and more.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who were named the top earning Bollywood actors by Forbes magazine. (AP)

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh topped the list by raking in $38 million (Rs 243 crore) for starring in Raees and several brand endorsements. He stood at the eighth position in the worldwide list and took home more money than Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon.

2. Salman Khan

Salman Khan took home $37 million (Rs 236 crore) last year even as his film Tubelight flopped at the box office. A big chunk of his earnings could be attributed to his role as a host for reality TV show Bigg Boss. He was on the 9th position on the worldwide list.

3. Akshay Kumar

2016 was a good year for Akshay once again as he took home $35.5 million (Rs 224 crore). His films Jolly LLB, Housefull 3 and Rustom have contributed towards the big haul. Akshay has earned more than Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds combined. He was on the 10th position on the worldwide list.

4. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan gave Bollywood its biggest hit ever but still could not defeat Shah Rukh, Salman or Akshay. He earned $12.5 million (Rs 80 crore), a massive dip from Akshay’s $35 million.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik took home $11.5 million (Rs 73.6 crore) for Kaabil, Mohenjodaro and several brand endorsements. While Mohenjodaro was a big flop, Kaabil more than made up for it.

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika made $11 million (Rs 70 crore) last year after making her big Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage and several brands endorsements. Her earnings make her the highest paid female actor in Bollywood but she’s still nowhere near the highest paid female actor in the world, Emma Stone, who earned $26 million. She also made just a third of highest paid Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh.

7. Ranveer Singh

While his film, Befikre, could not work wonders at the box office, Ranveer still made $10 million (Rs 64 crore). His brand associations with Durex, Chings and more could be the reason.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Even with more Hollywood exposure than anybody on this list, Priyanka could only manage the seventh position. She tied with Ranveer for the spot with $10 million earnings. This was attributed mostly to her role in ABC drama, Quantico, her Hollywood debut film Baywatch and several brand endorsements.

9. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan earned $9 million (Rs 57 crore) for his critically and commercially successful film Pink, and brand endorsements. He is expected to rise higher on the list next year with his return to Kaun Banega Crorepati as a host.

10. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is the last entry on the list with $8.5 (Rs 54 crore) earned last year. His only release was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

