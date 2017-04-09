 Half Girlfriend: Chetan Bhagat reveals new poster, stills from the movie | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Half Girlfriend: Chetan Bhagat reveals new poster, stills from the movie

Chetan Bhagat has shared stills and posters from Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film, Half Girlfriend.

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2017 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Arjun Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Half Girlfriend.(Twitter/chetanbhagat)

Author Chetan Bhagat revealed the new and his ‘favourite’ poster from the upcoming film Half Girlfriend on Sunday. The bright new poster shows lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor hanging on to the back of a bus.

“Half Girlfriend. New poster. My favourite! Trailer out tomo 12 noon! #HalfGirlfriend,” he wrote in the tweet.

Bhagat also shared four stills from the movie on Saturday. “For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you!,” he wrote with the post.

The stills show Shraddha giving Arjun a tender kiss, playing basketball and also singing in front of a crowd.

Half Girlfriend is based on Bhagat’s latest, bestselling novel by the same name and is directed by Mohit Suri.It will release on May 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you