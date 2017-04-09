Half Girlfriend: Chetan Bhagat reveals new poster, stills from the movie

Author Chetan Bhagat revealed the new and his ‘favourite’ poster from the upcoming film Half Girlfriend on Sunday. The bright new poster shows lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor hanging on to the back of a bus.

“Half Girlfriend. New poster. My favourite! Trailer out tomo 12 noon! #HalfGirlfriend,” he wrote in the tweet.

Bhagat also shared four stills from the movie on Saturday. “For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you!,” he wrote with the post.

The stills show Shraddha giving Arjun a tender kiss, playing basketball and also singing in front of a crowd.

Half Girlfriend is based on Bhagat’s latest, bestselling novel by the same name and is directed by Mohit Suri.It will release on May 19.

