Hrithik, Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Rakesh: Meet the Roshans at their best

Hrithik Roshan is the heartthrob of Bollywod fans and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan rule the game of style with swag. The family’s attitude and style quotient was on display once again with the cover picture shoot of Hello! magazine’s January edition.

Hello! Magazine, shared a small clip from behind the scene of the cover shoot.

“Witness the three generations of the Roshans, Hrithik Roshan , Rakesh Roshan , Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the Behind The Scene of our January cover shoot!” they wrote alongside on Facebook.

The 1.20-minute video shows the three generations enjoying every bit of their togetherness. The strong family bond was also evident. Hrithik and his sons were also seen playing and posing with ease and comfort.

The 42-year-old actor shared the video and wrote, “Thank u Hello.”

Thank u Hello https://t.co/UAd2ZHsaRV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 3, 2017

Sometimes back, Hrithik and his former wife Sussanne Khan, who are on good terms even post their divorce, were seen enjoying a family holiday with their sons in Dubai.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta directed and Rakesh Roshan produced Kaabil, along with Yami Gautam, slated to release on January 25, 2017.

The movie revolves around a physically disabled man who sets out to take revenge for his loved one.

On a related note, the movie is set to compete Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’ at the Box Offce, which also will be releasing on January 25.

