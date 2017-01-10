I’m a romantic at heart. I really want to do a rom-com: Freddy Daruwala

Actor Freddy Daruwala who played the lead antagonist in his debut film Holiday (2014), says he’d love to do a romantic comedy. “I am a romantic at heart, which people won’t believe. I really want to do a rom-com,” he says. Ask him if there’s any particular genre he’d like to avoid, and he says, “We have limited genres — action, drama, comedy, romance — it’s only the film that can turn out to be good or bad.”

Freddy adds that as an actor, one has to try various roles, irrespective of what he or she wants. “I love being in front of the camera. The characters are secondary. What matters is whether the project fits into what I’ve decided for my career. Then come other factors like the cast, director, etc. My aim is to do films that audiences like.”

The 32-year-old, who was seen in a cameo in Force 2 (2016), says he doesn’t restrict his choices. “I’d love to do it all — play an engineer, author, hero, psychotic killer and everything else. There isn’t anything in particular that I won’t want to do.”

