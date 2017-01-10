 I’m a romantic at heart. I really want to do a rom-com: Freddy Daruwala | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

I’m a romantic at heart. I really want to do a rom-com: Freddy Daruwala

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 20:03 IST
Monika Rawal
Monika Rawal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Actor Freddy Daruwala made his Bollywood debut with 2014 film Holiday, starring Akshay Kumar in the main lead.

Actor Freddy Daruwala who played the lead antagonist in his debut film Holiday (2014), says he’d love to do a romantic comedy. “I am a romantic at heart, which people won’t believe. I really want to do a rom-com,” he says. Ask him if there’s any particular genre he’d like to avoid, and he says, “We have limited genres — action, drama, comedy, romance — it’s only the film that can turn out to be good or bad.”

Read more

Freddy adds that as an actor, one has to try various roles, irrespective of what he or she wants. “I love being in front of the camera. The characters are secondary. What matters is whether the project fits into what I’ve decided for my career. Then come other factors like the cast, director, etc. My aim is to do films that audiences like.”

The 32-year-old, who was seen in a cameo in Force 2 (2016), says he doesn’t restrict his choices. “I’d love to do it all — play an engineer, author, hero, psychotic killer and everything else. There isn’t anything in particular that I won’t want to do.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<