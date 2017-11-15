IFFI personality of the year award for Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with personality of the year award at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Information and Broadcasting Ministry sources said.

The 75-year-old actor has starred in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. He has won four national awards for best actor and 15 Filmfare Awards. The award will be given to him during IFFI which will be held from November 20-November 28.

IFFI founded in 1952, is considered to be one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia.

The festival has been mired in controversies ever since the list of films to be screened under the Indian Panorama section was released. The ministry overruled the recommendation of the 13-member jury and decided not to screen Malayalam movie S Durga and Marathi film Nude from the IFFI. Following the exclusion of the two films, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Gyan Correa and writer-editor Apurva Asrani quit the jury to protest the decision.

S Durga director Sanan Kumar Sasidharan filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of the ministry. “I want the ministry to go by the rule and not overlook the jury’s decision. They should behave like a democracy, not a dictatorship,” Sasidharan told PTI.

Several jury members expressed their displeasure over the ministry’s move to drop the films from the list they submitted, calling it “disappointing and sad”. The jury submitted its list to the ministry on September 20-21, but the line-up was made public only recently and without the name of the two films.

