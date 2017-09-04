Julie 2 trailer: Pahlaj Nihalani presents Raai Laxmi in a super hot avatar in a B-grade film

The trailer of Raai Laxmi’s debut Bollywood film, Julie 2, has just dropped and it’s exactly what you expected it to be. The film, presented by ex-Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, has Raai trying to titillate audiences with her ‘revealing’ act.

The 82-second trailer is probably one of the most repeated stories about Bollywood: How a newbie has to survive the big bad industry in order to become a star. Those who have seen the original Julie would remember how similar this story is to the previous one.

Coming back to the trailer, between shots of sleazy producers and salivating Bollywood celebs who want to take Julie’s advantage, you see Julie in a blue bikini. However, all this begins with Julie narrating her story at an event - told very conventionally with flashbacks and tight close ups.

The film is directed by Deepak Shivdasani and also features actors like Rati Agnihotri, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen and Pankaj Tripathi. These actors try their best to make it look like a suspense-thriller, but the only thing which remains with us is Raai Laxmi’s slow motion walk in a bikini.

Julie 2, a sequel to Neha Dhupia’s Julie (2004) is going to hit the screens on October 6, 2017. Can Raai Laxmi’s charm make it a successful film despite an ordinary trailer? Let’s wait and watch.