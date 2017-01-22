Kaabil: Celebs call it Hrithik’s best film, but the D-Day is on Jan 25

They might not be together on papers, but that doesn’t stop Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan from sharing warmth and support for each other.

The 43-year-old actor, yesterday, hosted a special screening of his upcoming flick Kaabil for the near and dear ones, where Sussanne was spotted sharing a sweet equation with him.

The 38-year-old interior designer even took to Instagram share her words of appreciation for Hrithik, along with a snap of the two.

If we go by the words of veterans like Shabana Azmi and Prem Chopra, ?Kaabil? is Hrithik Roshan?s best film by far and will set a new trend in cinema.

The 43-year-old actor, yesterday, held a special screening for his near and dear ones, which was attended by B-Town celebs like Prem Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and others.

Spotted at the screening were former wife Sussane Khan, children Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Zayed Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Yami Gautam and other friends and family.

Other celebs who also attended the screening had to say good things about the film.

“It is a beautiful film. Such film should run and will run. It will create a new trend in cinema,” said Prem Chopra.

Shabana Azmi said, “The film is fantastic and Hrithik Roshan was brilliant. It will be a huge hit, but Hrithik was unbelievable. It’s by far his best film. All the departments, Sanjay Gupta, Ronit, Yami, did their job well, but ultimately it’s Hrithik’s film.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh too appreciated the movie and the latter said, “The film is outstanding. It is Hrithik’s best film.”

Father and producer of the movie, Rakesh Roshan felt humbled with all the appreciations the movie received, “It is Hrithik’s best performance; not because he is my son, but as an actor, he has excelled himself to a different limit that will inspire other actors and actresses.”

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta is set to hit the theatres on January 25