Karan Johar to Anupam Kher: Bollywood reacts to Om Puri’s death

Veteran actor Om Puri, known for a variety of roles in many Bollywood and Hollywood films, died on Friday. He was 66 years old.

Celebrities like director Karan Johar and actor Anupam Kher have reacted on his death on social media. Here are a few tweets:

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri pic.twitter.com/gBCK6mWwLF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

I m shocked to hear sad demise of Actor OM PURI JI. My heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty may his soul Rest in peace. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2017

Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 6, 2017

RIP Om puri .. interactions with you were always full of life.. you were one of the finest artist we are proud of.. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

Will miss you Omji ..will miss you..will miss you.#Ompuri — Sunny Deol (@IAMSUNNYDEOL) January 6, 2017

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

My deepest condolences on the passing away of one of the most versatile actors of Indian Cinema , #OmPuri ji pic.twitter.com/hZN2pL6Ejo — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 6, 2017