Kareena fans beware! This pic of her and baby Taimur is totally fake

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their first child on Tuesday, baby boy Taimur. A lot of their fans joined them in the celebrations but some are just looking to cause confusion.

A picture of Kareena and her day-old baby is going viral on social media but is completely fake. Kareena and Saif’s representatives have told ABP News that the picture has been morphed to look like it is Kareena and her baby and is not real at all.

Read more

The picture shows Kareena on a hospital bed, tenderly kissing the baby’s forehead. It looks very grainy, thus hiding the details of an editing job. However, a lot of her fans didn’t realise that it was fake and shared it extensively on Twitter and Facebook:

Taimur was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday morning. In a statement issued to the media, the couple said, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena.”

Saif, son of late Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and noted actor Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more