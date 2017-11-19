Manushi Chillar wins Miss World, Priyanka Chopra offers sane advice to ‘successor’

It has been 17 years since Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown and we finally have another Indian Miss World ending the country’s dry spell at international beauty pageants. On Friday night, 20-year-old Manushi Chillar won the crown at a grand event in China.

As the medical student from Haryana won the coveted crown, Priyanka – who is now busy with an international career – had a word of advice for her successor. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo.”

And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017

Manushi edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. As she was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year’s Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at an event held at a resort in the coastal city of Sanya, Manushi was overcome by emotion.

Manushi Chillar celebrates after winning the Miss World 2017 pageant in Sanya, China . (IANS)

Manushi Chillar reacts as she is crowned Miss World. (PTI)

In a statement, Manushi said: “The feeling is still sinking in and very excited to make India proud too. I’m also looking forward to the year ahead. My parents have always been my pillar of support and having them here tonight by my side has only brought me more strength and joy. My final answer also came to me by having them here with me in front of me”.

“Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support, and prayers. This one’s for India,” she later wrote on her official Twitter handle. Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Her win brings India at level with Venezuela as the countries with most victories in the history of the pageant. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka won hers in 2000.

Miss World Winners from India 🇮🇳

1966 - Reita Faria

1994 - Aishwarya Rai

1997 - Diana Hayden

1999 - Yukta Mookhey

2000 - Priyanka Chopra

2017 - Manushi Chhillar



Congratulations @ManushiChhillar #MissWorld2017 pic.twitter.com/Ucy5ahAZ3w — अज्ञानी महापुरुष- (@insenanoop) November 19, 2017

Priyanka, meanwhile, is shooting for the third season of her hit ABC show, Quantico. She is also acting in two Hollywood films – A Kid Called Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?

Not just Priyanka, other Bollywood celebs also lined up to congratulate the new Miss World. Taking to Twitter, Randeep Hooda wrote, “First they took #Sports & now #Glamour these #Haryanavi #women I tell are something else.. well done #ManushiChhillar.”

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen wrote, “India wins Miss World 2017!!!! Congratulations @ManushiChhillar yipeeeee about time!!!! super proud!!!! #JaiHind.”