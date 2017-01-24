 Raees: New song Dhingana shows how Shah Rukh Khan becomes a gangster | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Raees: New song Dhingana shows how Shah Rukh Khan becomes a gangster

RseesVsKaabil Updated: Jan 24, 2017 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan plays a Gujarati bootlegger in Raees.

Just a day before the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane film Raees on January 25, we have a new song from the movie: Intriguingly titled Dhingana, the track details SRK’s journey from a small-time bootlegger to a dreaded gangster in the film.

The song is sung by Mika Singh.

It seems the film is trying to project him as a benevolent gangster who knows how to take care of his people. It looks more like the Indian version of Robinhood.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in the news for his train journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

Read more

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees will also feature Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in an important role.

tags

more from RseesVsKaabil

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you