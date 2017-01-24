Raees: New song Dhingana shows how Shah Rukh Khan becomes a gangster

Just a day before the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane film Raees on January 25, we have a new song from the movie: Intriguingly titled Dhingana, the track details SRK’s journey from a small-time bootlegger to a dreaded gangster in the film.

The song is sung by Mika Singh.

It seems the film is trying to project him as a benevolent gangster who knows how to take care of his people. It looks more like the Indian version of Robinhood.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in the news for his train journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees will also feature Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in an important role.