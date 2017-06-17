Riteish Deshmukh scores low at the box office, Bank Chor earns Rs 1.4 cr on day one
Made at an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore, Riteish Deshmukh’s Bank Chor made a meagre Rs 1.4 crore collection at the box office on day one of the film’s release.bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2017 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Ritiesh Deshmukh’s latest film, Bank Chor, was panned by critics and also hit rock bottom at the box office on Friday. Directed by Bumpy, the film made an opening collection of only Rs 1.4 crore.
Even with an estimated low budget of Rs 15 crore, the day one figures are dismal. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “#BankChor Fri ₹ 1.40 cr. India biz.”
#BankChor Fri ₹ 1.40 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2017
Bank Chor also stars Sahil Vaid, Vikram Thapa, Bhuvan Arora and Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor Rhea Chakraborty.
