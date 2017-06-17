Riteish Deshmukh scores low at the box office, Bank Chor earns Rs 1.4 cr on day one

Bollywood actor Ritiesh Deshmukh’s latest film, Bank Chor, was panned by critics and also hit rock bottom at the box office on Friday. Directed by Bumpy, the film made an opening collection of only Rs 1.4 crore.

Even with an estimated low budget of Rs 15 crore, the day one figures are dismal. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “#BankChor Fri ₹ 1.40 cr. India biz.”

Bank Chor also stars Sahil Vaid, Vikram Thapa, Bhuvan Arora and Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor Rhea Chakraborty.

