 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to reunite in Austria for Tiger Zinda Hai | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to reunite in Austria for Tiger Zinda Hai

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2017 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan

Tiger Zinda Hai is sequel to the hit romantic action film, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), that also starred Salman and Katrina in lead roles.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans rejoice: The superstars are going to reunite for Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the hit romantic action film, Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Ali Abbas, who replaces Kabir Khan as the director, has scheduled to start shooting for the film in March, suggest media reports.

A DNA report claimed Abbas will start shooting his next in March. “The shooting of the film will begin on March 15 in Austria. Salman and Katrina will come together for the schedule,” it quoted a source as saying.

Abbas shared the poster of the film in September last year.

Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, who has worked on films like The Dark Knight Rises and X-Men: First Class, will be working with the team of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Abbas has been sharing pictures and videos from his location recce around the world for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan, who has just wrapped the shoot for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, is also free from his annual TV commitment Bigg Boss with the tenth season wrapping up Sunday evening.

