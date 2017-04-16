Salman Khan rehearses for DaBangg world tour. See pics and video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a glimpse of his rehearsal for his Da-Bangg tour on social media.

Salman, who is set to perform in Hong Kong on Sunday, tweeted a photograph and a video from his rehearsals for the show.

In the video, Salman can be seen performing to his hit songs Teri meri prem kahani and Hangover. “Rehearsals for the first show in Hong Kong tomorrow (Sunday),” Salman captioned the video.

Rehearsals for the 1st show in Hongkong tomo ! #DaBangHK pic.twitter.com/hqe5NRn2lI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 15, 2017

During his world tour, Salman will be joined by a string of Bollywood celebrities including actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu and Daisy Shah, ace choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva and TV host Maniesh Paul.

