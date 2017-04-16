 Salman Khan rehearses for DaBangg world tour. See pics and video | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan rehearses for DaBangg world tour. See pics and video

Salman Khan, who is set to perform in Hong Kong on Sunday, tweeted photographs and a video from his rehearsals for the show.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2017 13:22 IST
IANS
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is on his Da Bangg world tour.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a glimpse of his rehearsal for his Da-Bangg tour on social media.

Salman, who is set to perform in Hong Kong on Sunday, tweeted a photograph and a video from his rehearsals for the show.

In the video, Salman can be seen performing to his hit songs Teri meri prem kahani and Hangover. “Rehearsals for the first show in Hong Kong tomorrow (Sunday),” Salman captioned the video.

During his world tour, Salman will be joined by a string of Bollywood celebrities including actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu and Daisy Shah, ace choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva and TV host Maniesh Paul.

