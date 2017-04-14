 Salman Khan’s Tubelight to be distributed by Yash Raj Film overseas | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan’s Tubelight to be distributed by Yash Raj Film overseas

Salman Khan’s Tubelight, his third collaboration with Kabir Khan, will be distributed by Yash Raj Film in overseas territories.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 17:33 IST
Salman Khan

Salman Khan in a still from Tubelight.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Salman Khan Film’s next production Tubelight.

This is Salman Khan Films’ first collaboration with YRF for overseas territories.

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, said in a statement: “Salman Khan is arguably the biggest box office draw today and growing with each film.

Salman Khan (L) and director Kabir Khan.

“With him and director Kabir Khan reuniting for the third time, it makes Tubelight a very special and hugely anticipated film with a great deal of excitement both within the business and audiences alike.”

After delivering blockbusters Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, the dream team of Salman and Kabir got together for Tubelight, which will release this Eid.

Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films, said: “Our last production Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman’s biggest overseas grosser to date and we hope to set new benchmarks with Tubelight and to reach out to newer audiences and markets.”

Tubelight will also feature Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

