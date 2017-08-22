Salman Khan shares Judwaa 2 trailer, Varun Dhawan says he will be the ‘original judwaa bhai’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan must be feeling ecstatic as the trailer of ‘Judwaa 2’ has already created a great buzz on the internet.

While, we know that Salman Khan will be seen doing a special appearance in the movie, fans might have missed catching get a glimpse of their favourite star in the trailer. But, this sweet Twitter conversation between Salman and Varun is really endearing.

The original Judwaa took to Twitter and shared the trailer of the movie and captioned his post as, “Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2.”

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ star was quick to reply and wrote, “You will always be the original judwaa bhai.”

You will always be the original judwaa bhai❤️🚀 https://t.co/L28cIHYVLh — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017

The movie is a sequel to Salman Khan starrer Judwaa, which also features Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead role. The sequel stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

At the trailer launch, while speaking about the Sultan star, Varun noted, “This movie could not have been possible without Salman Khan. He made Raja and Prem iconic. I hope I make him happy. Judwaa was one of dad’s film that I enjoyed as a kid.”

Helmed by David Dhawan, the flick is scheduled to release on September 29.

