Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked, set vandalised during Padmavati shoot in Jaipur

Members of the Karni Sena allegedly attacked on Friday filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalised the sets of his upcoming movie Padmavati at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.

The members accused the makers of the film for ‘distorting history.’

“We have learnt that the filmmakers are portraying the film as a love story between Alauddin Khilji and Padmini, which is a blatant distortion of history. That is why we stopped the shooting and told the makers that we won’t let them continue unless they make changes,” said Narayan Divrala, district president, Karni Sena.

Large numbers of people owing allegiance to the Rajput youth outfit reached Jaigarh Fort on Friday morning and disrupted the shooting.

“We had learnt that a few intimate scenes between Alauddin Khalji and Padmini were part of the film and it is completely unacceptable for us. On Friday morning, when members of Karni Sena went to the Jaigarh Fort, an argument happened and some people associated with the shooting party opened fire on air which accelerated the tension,” alleged Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder, Karni Sena.

A clash occurred between both the parties and equipment was vandalised.

“Later after the police came in, a meeting was organized between us and the filmmakers. As of now, Bhansali has assured us that there are no intimate scenes in the film. But we won’t tolerate the distortion of history and will only be assured after seeing the film,” said Kalvi.

Kalvi added that the outfit will further protest if historical facts are distorted in the film.

“After getting news of the clash at Jaigarh Fort, large number of police personnel was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. As of now, no case has been lodged by any of the parties,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anshuman Bhomia.

Bhomia said it is being investigated whether any firing took place.

The movie, which is being directed by Bhansali stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone playing Alauddin Khilji, Rawal Ratan Singh and Rani Padmini.