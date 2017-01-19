Shah Rukh Khan to play Sahir Ludhianvi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Can you imagine Bollywood’s romance king as the legendary lyricist-poet Sahir Ludhianvi? Well, Shah Rukh Khan may essay the role of the veteran poet. Shah Rukh has said he liked the script of the biopic, to be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but is yet to decide on it.

SRK will soon meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the project. The Fan actor said he has heard the script, which was originally with his production house Red Chillies, and really liked it. “It was in Red Chilles (before), then Bhansali took it over. Jasneet is the writer. I really liked the story but we have not confirmed it. Sanjay is supposed to meet me now. I think I’ll meet him after Raees, if he is free from Padmavati. He has a couple of stories and one of them is Sahir Ludhianvi. I heard it two years ago when it wasn’t with Sanjay,” SRK said.

Shah Rukh currently has Raees slated for release on January 25, post which he has two untitled projects, directed by Aanand L Rai and Imtiaz Ali.

The 51-year-old actor said before he confirms the biopic, he wants to finish his forthcoming film by Rai where he plays a dwarf. “Now I want to finish Aanand L Rai’s film. That film is visual effects heavy. Like Fan I thought I’ll finish in x amount of time but I took 11 months more. This dwarf film is like that.”

Though Shah Rukh is yet to give his final nod, he insists the script is something which he had really liked. “I don’t want to commit to someone and then postpone it, or start another film. I thought Fan will get over then I had to start Imtiaz’s film. So, I want to wait for Aanand’s film and then go. I am not committing to anyone. Having said that, yes I’ve heard Sahir Ludhianvi, it’s a very nice film.”

