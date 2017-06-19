Shoot The Piano Player first look: Ayushmann Khurrana is almost unrecognisable

Ayushmann Khurrana has finally revealed his next project. The 32-year-old actor took to his Instagram page to share the first look of his upcoming movie Shoot the Piano Player.

He captioned the snap, “I missed the match. But started something really exciting. Great day at office on day 1 in Pune. Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot The Piano Player. #ShootBegins.”

In the picture, a bearded Ayushmann is seen playing the piano in a dimly lit room, with a cat and a window in the backdrop. The film is helmed by Badlapur fame Sriram Raghavan.

The movie, which is being co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, features power house actress Tabu. This is the first time that Ayushmann and Tabu are coming together on screen. The film also stars Radhika Apte in an important role.