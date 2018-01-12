Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to clash with Aiyaary: Director Luv Ranjan says ‘my film is safe’

Ever since reports came out that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat will release on January 25 and lock horns with R Balki’s Pad Man, there has been a ripple effect on other upcoming films, with some even pushing their dates. Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary has been postponed from January 26 to February 9, and horror-thriller Pari, which stars Anushka Sharma, will now release on March 2 instead of February 9.

But one film that seems unaffected by all the chaos is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, releasing on February 9.

“My film is safe,” says Ranjan, “because in today’s time, with the number of theatres and shows running in a single day, two weeks is a long time. If there is an audience that wants to see both Pad Man and Padmaavat, they are not going to wait till the third week to watch it.”

The director, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), adds that since people would have already watched two films on a weekend, they might want a break before watching the next one.

However, when asked if the clash with Aiyaary will eat into his film’s business, Ranjan says he is not worried at all. “Aiyaary is a thriller and mine is a fun comedy, and I don’t see people shunning one for another. Yeah, if there was a rom-com or a comedy coming out on the same day, I would have felt that the business might get divided. But thankfully, there’s no comparison here,” he clarifies.

Ranjan also points out that none of the two films is going to be released across all 3,000 screens. “So, if two films of the right size and different genres are releasing on the same date, the coexistence is quite easily manageable.”

Actors Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, and Kartik Aaryan in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Talking about the fuss around re-scheduling a film’s release date, the filmmaker states that it is bound to happen with limited Fridays and so many more movies being made.

“If it’s all about booking a release date, I can book a date two years from now and think that nobody is going to come on it. But that’s not possible. It is like a wedding. If a particular venue that you want is booked, you look for the next best available option or change your wedding date,” he quips.

Explaining further, he adds, “We have 52 Fridays but not all are equally good to release a film. Even the second Friday after two big films have come out isn’t too great because it’s not like they’ll end up with zero number of shows the next week. They continue with a lot of shows and you won’t get enough screens for your film. So, we are left with only 30 Fridays and out of those also, 18 would be very good ones, so there’s no way you can avert these clashes.”

