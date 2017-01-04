 Sunil Grover denies Kapil Sharma cancelling Coffee With D promotion on TKSS | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sunil Grover denies Kapil Sharma cancelling Coffee With D promotion on TKSS

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2017 14:07 IST
Highlight Story

Sunil Grover, who has worked in films like Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar, will soon be seen in Coffee with D in a lead role.

It was perhaps one of the biggest fallouts on the Hindi TV circuit when Sunil Grover decided to quit Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014 and start his own show, Mad in India on Star Plus.

With the new show proving to be a complete dampener, Sunil Grover soon returned to Kapil’s show and even accompanied the TV star during the infamous Colors to Sony transition of the comedy show.

And now, with Sunil gearing up for his first film as the lead - Coffee with D - rumours are abuzz with claims that Kapil stopped the shoot of promotion of the film on his show!

Reacting to the rumours, Sunil told Hindustan that he is no outsider to the show and The Kapil Sharma Show is as much his as Kapil’s. The shoot was cancelled because we didn’t have enough dates, he added.

