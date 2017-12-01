Sushmita Sen bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight. Here’s how the beauty queens bonded. See video

Manushi Chhillar, the newly crowned Miss World 2017 from India, is basking in the glory of her achievements. After charming the world with her beauty and a stunning answer to the winning question at the Miss World finale in China, Manushi is seen everywhere -- on the front pages of newspapers, in business sessions, even in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now an old video, dated September 2017, has resurfaced on the internet in which Manushi bumped into Sushmita Sen on a flight. This video is from the time when Manushi was, perhaps, simply Miss India and preparing for the Miss World contest. As the two beauty queens greet each other, Sushmita can be heard telling Manushi: “Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God’s hands. All the best.” She also kisses Manushi’s hand which was, perhaps , all the good luck she needed.

Back in 1994, Sushmita started it all when she was crowned Miss Universe. Of course, Reita Faria from India won the Miss World 1966 pageant becoming the first Asian to do so. However, ever since, there has been a draught of sorts.

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai added to the winning streak, picking up the Miss World title. Diana Hayden too won the Miss World title in 1997. Actor and model Yukta Mookhey was later crowned Miss World 1999.

Six years after Sushmita’s win, three Indians made a total sweep in 2000: Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza went on to win Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Earth titles respectively.

Not many would recall but Bollywood diva of the 70s, actress Zeenat Aman won the Miss Asia Pacific title back in 1970. However, her Bollywood career soon eclipsed this aspect of her life. Tara Anne Fonseca of Bangalore would repeat the feat in 1973 when she was crowned Miss Asia Pacific.

Manushi Chhillar at a press conference in Mumbai. (IANS)

As recent as in 2010, Nicole Faria from Bangalore became Miss Earth 2010 and with Manushi’s win, India’s glorious run continues.

Meanwhile, Manushi has been gracing important functions across the country. The day she landed in India, she visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with her family much to the joy of photographers.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on November 27, 2017. (IANS)

Speaking at the 8th Annual Global Entrepreneur Summit 2017 in Hyderabad on Wednesday, she said everybody could make a difference in the world in his or her own way, saying “it doesn’t require any extra effort”.

Manushi also added that she still nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor. “There needs a lot of awareness to be created among people on health,” she said.

As is the case with most beauty pageant winners, she too was asked if she would take to acting. Manushi replied: “I have been asked a lot this question. To be honest, I am very excited for the year ahead because I will be travelling so much and after that, I do have to complete my education.”

