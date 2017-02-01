Taapsee Pannu takes a stand against fairness creams, says no to event

Though her last release, Pink, released in September last year, the accolades haven’t stopped for Taapsee Pannu. The actor also regularly gets invited to awards shows and events, where she has been talking about women empowerment, as it is a cause she believes in. However, a source says that Taapsee turned down an invitation to one such event in Jaipur because it was sponsored by a fairness cream brand.

A source says, “Taapsee was to go for an event in Jaipur that highlighted women empowerment issues. The actor was supposed to talk about women in cinema and their changing roles. However, she withdrew from the event, because she learnt that the title sponsor of the event was a fairness cream brand. She didn’t want to support something she did not believe in and wasn’t genuine. She pulled out of the commitment at the last minute, and though she was apologetic about not being able to make it, she condemns any kind of discrimination.”

Speaking about the development, Taapsee says, “I agree it was a last-minute call, but, when found out that I would have to pose at the event with the fairness brand in the background, I decided to take my name off the event. I have actually lost out on a few films because of being fair, so I will not propagate fairness in any way.”