The Hungry trailer: Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra take us to a dark, mean world

Ahead of The Hungry’s worldwide premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the makers have released its intriguing trailer.

The Hungry, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles, follows Tulsi Joshi, a widow and bride to be who comes to her own wedding seeking revenge for the brutal murder of her first born son. An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus for a global audience, The Hungry is about the violence that exists between power and love - a macabre fairytale set in the elite circles of north India.

The film is written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee and co-written and produced by Tanaji Dasgupta and Kurban Kassan.

Naseeruddin Shah talks about the film. He says, “What really got through to me was that it’s a pretty accurate picture of the small town power elite in India where you have the sugar barons & the guys who make textile or landlords and there have been many instances of brothers gunning each other down, parents killing their children or vice versa. It was a sort of an attempt to understand people of that kind, and not pass judgment on them.”

Tisca Chopra adds, “For any actor, Shakespeare is always on the wish list. You always sort of want to tick that box. There’s a sense of inherent power in my character ‘Tulsi’. She’s not emasculated or in any way angular or aggressive or the standard caveats of being strong. I think there’s a power source inherent in her. And I’ve heard people talk about parts like this but I haven’t really experienced it and I’m experiencing it now.”

Release date of The Hungry hasn’t been finalised yet.