Tumhari Sulu: Is this the film Manav Kaul was looking for?

The 40-year-old-actor is known for his works in Wazir, Jai Gangaajal, Kai Po Che and recently released Jolly LLB 2.

Vidya Balan

Manav Kaul impressed everyone with his act in Wazir.

Vidya Balan’s next Tumhari Sulu, in which she will be seen portraying the role of Radio Jockey has found its leading man in actor Manav Kaul.

The producer of the movie, Atul Kasbekar took to his Instagram page and made the official announcement.

The 40-year-old-actor is known for his works in Wazir, Jai Gangaajal, Kai Po Che and recently released Jolly LLB 2.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the movie is set to go on floors this month.

The flick is slated to release on December 1.

