Watch: Akshay Kumar’s foolproof way of killing someone

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2016 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Jolly LLB 2.

There is no bigger prankster in Bollywood than Akshay Kumar. At least that’s what his colleagues who’ve been his victims say.

On Wednesday, Khiladi Kumar proved it again, by posting a video on his Instagram account: He called it a “fool proof way of killing someone”! Akshay also wrote: “Someone told me it prevents odour if you put a teabag in your shoe but AFTER, this happened to me ;) #foolproofwaytokillsomeone #triedandtested.”

Akshay is seen smelling a shoe and fainting in response!

Teabags or not, who smells a shoe?

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his next opposite Huma Qureshi, Jolly LLB 2.

<