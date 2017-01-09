You’re right out of my dreams: Karan Singh Grover tells Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover, who has hardly ever been shy about expressing his love for his wife Bipasha Basu openly, says for him she’s a girl straight out of his dreams.

Karan, who is currently holidaying in Australia with Bipasha, on Monday shared photographs of himself along with the actress, who turned 38 on Saturday.

“I’ve never met a girl as fun, as gorgeous and as crazy as your are Bipasha Basu. It’s like you’re right out of my dreams,” Karan captioned the image.

I've never met a girl as fun, as gorgeous and as crazy as your are @bipashabasu It's like you're right out of my dreams... #aussiemonkeys A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Karan was last seen on screen in the 2015 film Alone with Bipasha. He will next be seen in the upcoming film 3 Dev, which is the story of a couple, where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.

They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the trio being termed as ‘God’, leading to hilarious situations of lies, mistaken identity and chaos.

If there's a heaven up above I'm sure it smells like you... Thank you for being born #aussiemonkeys A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:09am PST

The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who marks his big screen debut with the film.

Currently Bipasha, who tied the knot with Karan in April 2016, has no movies in her kitty.