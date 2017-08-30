Lanka Comic Con: Wonder Woman cosplayers shut up trolls with Patty Jenkins’ tweet

Two Sri Lankan girls, friends from school days, couldn’t believe the coincidence when both of them decided to dress up as Wonder Woman, for cosplay at the recently-concluded Lanka Comic Con. Their hopes of garnering praise, however, were thwarted. The day their pictures were uploaded on social media, they went viral for being trolled for their choice of character.

Amaya Suriyapperuma, a 21-year-old student of BSc Psychology, shares, “When I came out of the premier of Wonder Woman in Sri Lanka, I knew that this is the character I want to cosplay, because the film didn’t focus on the superhuman’s gender, and the character believed in fighting hate with love. On day one of Lanka Comic Con, which was also my birthday, I dressed up as Wonder Woman, and went back home feeling so happy. But the next day, just before I had to take to the stage, dressed up as another character, one of my friends sent me a meme of my picture and I was shocked. People were commenting on my skinny frame. I had never been face-to-face with cyber bullying of this scale.”

Seshani Cooray, a 20-year-old architecture student, adds that the worst bit was “the body-shaming posts” directed at her friend Amaya. “Her body was being compared to mine, and I couldn’t do anything,” says Seshani, who in anticipation of hateful comments about skin show, had worn the characteristic corset bustier with a short skirt, decided to cover up in jeans and a jacket.

“Amaya wanted to wear a skirt and I supported her, but since I wasn’t comfortable, I wore jeans. Yet, this was the reaction. I thought I will never cosplay again, but then someone told me that people not just in Sri Lanka but across the world have come out in support of us and are re-tweeting our picture. When I was informed that Patty Jenkins – director of the movie Wonder Woman – has tweeted our picture and praised our efforts, I joined Twitter and read the post again and again to get back my confidence,” adds Seshani.

Several memes were later pulled down, but here’s a sample:

A screengrab of one of the memes. (Facebook)

Another young girl, who chose to dress up as Superwoman, was also trolled for her attire. Humaiza Thassim, a 24-year-old law student, narrates her experience. “I was going through chronic depression for a few years and came out of it when I started indulging in cosplay. Every time I wore the Superwoman T-shirt, I could fight depression like a super woman. But, on the second day of Lanka Comic Con when I saw memes made on my photo, I felt shattered. Some of the memes were also directed at me being a Muslim and yet cosplaying. I don’t understand, what has my religion got to do with my choice to dress up as my favourite character — Superwoman? I know Sri Lanka is a third world country, and Lanka Comic Con Cosplay started here just three years back, but I believe in what Wonder Woman says in the film – It is easy to hate but love is more powerful,” says Humaiza.

